Demi Lovato Predicted That She’d Sing The National Anthem At The Super Bowl One Day

Dreams really do come true.

North Texas native Demi Lovato kicked things off at this year’s Super Bowl by singing the National Anthem. Little did any of us realize that Demi predicted that she would be on stage singing the National Anthem.

Nearly 10 years to the date, Demi sent out a tweet saying one day she will sing the National Anthem at the big game.

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.... — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

Demi was only 17 at the time and the Super Bowl just so happened to be taking place in Miami, just like this years. What are the odds? Before taking the stage, Demi sent out another tweet saying that one day she will perform during the Super Bowl half time show,

One day, I’m gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.... — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 2, 2020

Would you be excited to see Demi Lovato as a Super Bowl half time performer?

Via: New York Post