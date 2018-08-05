Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence After Her Possible Overdose

25-year-old singer Demi Lovato has broken her silence after her possible overdose that happened last month.

She shared a message through her Instagram on Sunday, thanking her fans, family, label company and hospital staff for treating her during this tough time.

She says, "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past weekend and beyond."

She also writes, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery... I will keep fighting".

via WFAA