Def Leppard ‘London To Vegas’ Live Set Coming Soon To Own On Video

Def Leppard reportedly plan to release two concerts in a new video collection. The two concerts are from their residency in Las Vegas last August and their 2018 concert from London.

The official announcement and more information for ‘London to Las Vegas’ is set for tomorrow, Thursday, February 27. What is known now is that the content will be available as a two-DVD, four-CD set, as well as a two-disc Blu-ray and four-CD edition. ‘London to Las Vegas’ will be released on April 24.

Looks like 2020 is a busy year for Def Leppard. On March 20, they will release The Early Years 79-81, a five-disc set that includes remasters of 1980’s, and on June 18, the band will reunite with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett on tour. After the Stadium tour, they are set to join ZZ Top for a month on a U.S. tour.

Via: Ultimate Classsic Rock