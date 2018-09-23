Decatur High School Closed Due To Flooding Inside School

The heavy rain that happened over the weekend has shut down Decatur High School for three days, starting Monday.

Decatur ISD tweeted Sunday saying:

Due to severe rains and subsequent flooding over the weekend, Decatur High School will be closed Monday, Sept. 24 through Wednesday, Sept. 26. A restoration company is repairing the affected areas so that school can resume normal activities and schedule on Thursday, Sept. 27. — Decatur ISD (@decaturisd) September 23, 2018

The city of Decatur received more than 4 inches of rain, while DFW Airport received 8 inches of rain. The cities of Anna and Bonham got 10+ inches of rain.

via WFAA