Decatur High School Closed Due To Flooding Inside School

September 23, 2018
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

The heavy rain that happened over the weekend has shut down Decatur High School for three days, starting Monday.

Decatur ISD tweeted Sunday saying:

The city of Decatur received more than 4 inches of rain, while DFW Airport received 8 inches of rain. The cities of Anna and Bonham got 10+ inches of rain.

 

via WFAA

