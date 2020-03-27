Dax Shepard Says He Wants To Play Joe Exotic In A ‘Tiger King' Biopic

While we’re all hunkered down in our homes practicing social distancing, Netflix has been pumping out new content for us to binge-watch.

One of the latest shows to capturing our attention is ‘Tiger King’, a true-crime documentary series that follows former tiger breeder and convicted criminal, Joe Exotic.

'Tiger King' debuted earlier this week and is already one of the most talked-about shows on social media. The new series has even caught the eyes of a few actors. Dax Shepard has come out and said on Twitter that he would love to play Joe Exotic if a biopic ever gets made.

If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Soon after posting, several other A-list actors chimed in saying they would like the chance to Joe Exotic as well.

And if @JimGaffigan plays Baghavan “Doc” Antle you can sit next to each other at the oscars! — Justin Long (@justinlong) March 26, 2020

I already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in. #howdareyou — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 26, 2020

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020

It seems like there are a lot of actors who would be interested in making a ‘Tiger King’ biopic. At this point a movie has to get made, right? Who would you like to see play Joe Exotic?

Via: Movie Web