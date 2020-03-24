David Byrne's 'American Utopia' Play To Be Made Into A Book

David Byrne has been very busy over the last year, making appearances and performing in his Broadway show, ‘American Utopia.’ While the former Talking Heads frontman’s show is currently on hiatus, that isn’t stopping Byrne from promising new content to fans. It was announced this week that Byrne’s play will be made into a book, due out in September.

For the new book, titled ‘American Utopia’ as well, David Byrne will collaborate with author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who also worked on his Broadway show. “Here is the hope and joy that I believe emanates from this show turned into something you can hold in your hand,” said Byrne in a statement released on Monday.

Not only will the book be hitting shelves on September 8th, but that month Byrne is expected to return to Broadway to continue his run with ‘American Utopia.’ This time around a documentary will also be made about the production, directed by Spike Lee. It seems 2020 is gearing up to be just as busy for David Byrne as 2019 was.

Via Billboard