Daughter Writes Message Of Hope In The Snow For Her Mom

The story will make you smile (and cry).

February 15, 2020
A few steps of encouragement have warmed the hearts of millions around the world.

Marie Schambach was recently visiting her mother, 65-year-old Michele Schambach, at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.  Michele has been fighting an aggressive brain cancer, and is seeking out some advanced treatment.

Marie, who had never seen snow before (she's a a physician in Guatemala), decided to take advantage of the storm that had just blown through.  "I looked out the window and saw a big blank slate, and thought I could write something on it.  I told my Dad, 'Wake my Mom!  Tell her to go to the window!'  She was happy, so, so happy."

The words: "MOM BE BRAVE"  The message that trailed in the snow could be seen by her Mom from the window of her room.

The hashtag #MomBeBrave has spread throughout social media.  Even better: Michele's white blood cells are up.

Source: CNN

