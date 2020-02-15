Daughter Writes Message Of Hope In The Snow For Her Mom

A few steps of encouragement have warmed the hearts of millions around the world.

Marie Schambach was recently visiting her mother, 65-year-old Michele Schambach, at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Michele has been fighting an aggressive brain cancer, and is seeking out some advanced treatment.

Marie, who had never seen snow before (she's a a physician in Guatemala), decided to take advantage of the storm that had just blown through. "I looked out the window and saw a big blank slate, and thought I could write something on it. I told my Dad, 'Wake my Mom! Tell her to go to the window!' She was happy, so, so happy."

The words: "MOM BE BRAVE" The message that trailed in the snow could be seen by her Mom from the window of her room.

The hashtag #MomBeBrave has spread throughout social media. Even better: Michele's white blood cells are up.

A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.

To the person who wrote it, you've touched our hearts. ❤️#MomBeBrave pic.twitter.com/doY9x6QcAz — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) February 14, 2020

The woman who wrote this message for her mother in the snow at the Cleveland Clinic shared a photo of her mom, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. #BeStrong Photos: Marie Andree Schambach de Bouscayrol pic.twitter.com/Tl8jSPGVS4 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) February 15, 2020

Source: CNN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!