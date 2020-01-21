Daryl Hall & John Oates Announce 2020 Tour With Squeeze

If your dream is to see Hall & Oates in concert, then they’re definitely making your dreams come true this summer.

Daryl Hall & John Oates announced that they are hitting the road this year. The duo will perform select shows this spring, followed by a tour with Squeeze and KT Tunstall that begins on May 29th in Los Angeles and ends on September 2nd in New Hampshire.

John Oates says he’s always been a fan of Squeeze and that he’s excited to go on tour with them.

“Squeeze are unique, have great songs and don’t sound like anybody else. I’ve been a fan of theirs from the very beginning and our audience is going to love them.”

Daryl Hall called Squeeze fantastic songwriters.

“They are great songwriters. Their songs are eclectic, yet they have soul. They’re just a great addition to the show.”

They’re bringing their summer tour to DFW on Wednesday, June 17th when they stop by the new Dickies Arena.

