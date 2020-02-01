Dallas Native Owen Wilson Will Be In Disney+ Series 'Loki'

It looks like Loki has another star.

Other than Tom Hiddleston (who plays Loki in the Avengers saga), Dallas' own Owen Wilson is set to star on the Disney+ series. No word yet on what part the star of everything from Wedding Crashers to the voice of Lightning McQueen in Cars will play.

Owen Wilson was born in Dallas, and went to school at University of Texas Austin.

Source: UPI