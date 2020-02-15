Dallas Has The Only Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Rated Hotel In Texas

If you're looking to stay at the very best hotel in Texas, a staycation may be in your future.

The Ritz-Carlton has just been awarded a perfect five-star rating by the new 2020 Forbes Travel Guide (published this past Wednesday 2/2/20). This is not an easy feat: the hotels in contention have to top 900 objective criteria. Anonymous inspectors are sent out by the guide: which prides itself in being the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas (which started 62 years ago in 1958). There are only three categories: five-star, four-star, and recommended.

Interestingly enough, the inspectors (who grade the facilities, experience and service) pay for their own rooms: and stay at least two nights.

So what sealed the deal with the Ritz-Carlton being chosen? Their ‘guacamologist,’ who provides margaritas and guacamole every day in the lobby.

If you're interested in staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, a quick search on their website prices rooms starting at nearly $600/night: to $7000/night.

As for the four-star rated hotels in Texas, here's that list:

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Hotel Granduca in Houston

The Houstonian Hotel Club and Spa

The St. Regis Houston

Archer Hotel Austin

Fairmont Austin

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Mokara Hotel & Spa San Antonio

Source: CultureMap Dallas

