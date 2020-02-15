Dallas Has The Only Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Rated Hotel In Texas
Houston, Austin and San Antonio hotels rate only 4-stars.
If you're looking to stay at the very best hotel in Texas, a staycation may be in your future.
The Ritz-Carlton has just been awarded a perfect five-star rating by the new 2020 Forbes Travel Guide (published this past Wednesday 2/2/20). This is not an easy feat: the hotels in contention have to top 900 objective criteria. Anonymous inspectors are sent out by the guide: which prides itself in being the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas (which started 62 years ago in 1958). There are only three categories: five-star, four-star, and recommended.
Interestingly enough, the inspectors (who grade the facilities, experience and service) pay for their own rooms: and stay at least two nights.
So what sealed the deal with the Ritz-Carlton being chosen? Their ‘guacamologist,’ who provides margaritas and guacamole every day in the lobby.
If you're interested in staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, a quick search on their website prices rooms starting at nearly $600/night: to $7000/night.
As for the four-star rated hotels in Texas, here's that list:
- Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas
- Four Seasons Hotel Houston
- Hotel Granduca in Houston
- The Houstonian Hotel Club and Spa
- The St. Regis Houston
- Archer Hotel Austin
- Fairmont Austin
- Four Seasons Hotel Austin
- Mokara Hotel & Spa San Antonio
Source: CultureMap Dallas