Dallas - Fort Worth - Arlington Was The Fastest Growing Metro Area In 2017

We have all seen new construction sites, traffic on our freeways, construction on our freeways and companies moving to North Texas. Well, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the DFW metro area was the number 1, fastest growing cities in America.

Believe it or not, DFW is growing at a rate just like what the city of Los Angeles experienced back in the 70s and 80s. According to statistics from 2017, the DFW area has about 7.4 million residents, though to compare to LA, they have about 10.2 million residents.

This is definitely great for the economy in North Texas, but there will be a time for city officials to address issues, like traffic, before DFW becomes a gridlock like LA.

Star-Telegram