Watch This Cute Baby Sing AC/DC’s Thunderstruck

This dad is preparing his son to listen to some real rock n' roll one day.

Babies make some of the cutest little noises ever when they’re not crying. This dad wanted to take full advantage of that short time he has with his son before he learns to speak in full sentences.

Dad, Matt MacMillan recorded short videos of his son Ryan making baby noises over the course of a year. He then cut together all the clips of his sons sighs, coos, grunts, and gurgles to make a new version of ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC. Check out their video down below.

Video of Baby Ryan &quot;Sings&quot; Thunderstruck

Via: Louder Sound