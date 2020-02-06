Creepy Drone Footage Shows Wuhan, China Is Now A Ghost Town

February 6, 2020
Jack Music
China

This week, footage shot by a drone of the city of Wuhan, China has begun to circulate around the internet pretty quickly.  

The video shows Wuhan is now virtually a ghost town all in thanks to the coronavirus.  

Check out the footage below.  

-story via barstoolsports.com 

