Creepy Drone Footage Shows Wuhan, China Is Now A Ghost Town

This week, footage shot by a drone of the city of Wuhan, China has begun to circulate around the internet pretty quickly.

The video shows Wuhan is now virtually a ghost town all in thanks to the coronavirus.

Check out the footage below.

Eerie drone footage shows the deserted streets of Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/c6NYCevre0 pic.twitter.com/DdFQjDiC5Q — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2020

-story via barstoolsports.com