Cowboys Player Arrested For Public Intoxication

Frisco police responded to a call around 4:45am, Saturday, where a blue Lamborghini struck a light pole. What was odd, was that the driver wasn't inside the vehicle.

Police ran the license plates and found that the Lambo was under Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams' name. Frisco police found Williams who was riding a electric bike down the roadway.

Williams was charged for striking a pole and fleeing the scene. He was released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $369 bond.

Please don't drink and drive

Marco A. Salinas

CBS 11