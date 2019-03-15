Cotton Bowl Stadium Will Turn Into A Massive Dog Park In May

If you want to spoil your furry friend in May, take them to the Cotton Bowl!

The Cotton Bowl will be transformed in to the Dog Bowl on May 5th, which means, the venue will turn into a massive dog park.

On the day, doors will open starting at 1pm and ends at 5pm. They will have pools around the field, an agility course, dog-rescue groups and pet-related vendors.

For the parents, they will have food, beer and live entertainment!

If you're just wanting to go for the live entertainment, you can, but ALSO their will be adoption opportunities!

Keep in mind, the Dallas dog park rules will apply at the event. So no glass water bottles, can't bring treats and can't bring no more than 3 dogs.

This is a ONE DAY event and you can take a picture of the Woofus statue.

