Coors Light's Valentine’s Day Promotion Offers To Cover Dog Adoption Fees

February is here, a month to cherish love and celebrate Valentine’s Day. Coors Light the beer brand company wants to jump on board in spreading the love. This Valentine’s Day, Coors light is encouraging people to get a furry companion.

The brand's new commercial "Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season" promotes cuddling up to a pup instead.

Video of The Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season — :15

“Cuffing Season is now a cultural trend and navigates the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with,” said Chelsea Parker, Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. “With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.”

This Valentine's Day, trade-in your awkward date for a new best friend – and the adoption fees are on us! Between 2/4 – 2/21, simply text “COORS4K9” and your adoption receipt to 28130 and we'll cover $100 of your adoption fees. Terms and conditions: https://t.co/cTqWe23hwq pic.twitter.com/ifO86tVEvj — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) February 5, 2020

Coors is running a promotion to pay some of the adoption fees between the dates of February 4 through February 21. The company wants to share the love by granting $100 towards dog adoptions to the first 1,000 dogs adopted.

Here are the rules for eligibility:

· Must be of legal drinking age 21 years of age or older

· Adoption receipt showing Adoption cost

· Name of Adoption shelter

· Adoption location/state

· Date of adoption (Adoption must occur between February 4, 2020 and February 21, 2020)

· Animal type (Offer only valid for dog Adoption)

In order to receive the money, participants can text "COORS4k9" and a picture of the adoption receipt to 28130. After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees.

Read the promo rules for more information regarding offer.

Via: USA Today