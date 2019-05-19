Commencement Speaker To Pay Student Debt For Graduating Seniors

May 19, 2019
Jack Music

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

A commencement speaker, who happens to be a billionaire tech investor, says he will pay all student debt to the graduating class of 2019 who attended Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Robert F. Smith, this year's commencement speaker at Morehouse College, announces that he will pay all 400+ graduating seniors' debt at the all-male historic black college.

"On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we're gonna put a little fuel in your bus," says Smith to the graduates. "This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student debts."

Smith, who's the CEO of Vista Equity Partners, received an honory doctorate from the college and vowed to give $1.5 million to the school. The student debt to all the graduating seniors is estimated to be $40 million.

Congratulations to all the college graduates!

 

via News 4 San Antonio

 

 

Tags: 
Graduation
gift
Debt
free
Morehouse College
Atlanta

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes