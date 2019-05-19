Commencement Speaker To Pay Student Debt For Graduating Seniors

A commencement speaker, who happens to be a billionaire tech investor, says he will pay all student debt to the graduating class of 2019 who attended Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Robert F. Smith, this year's commencement speaker at Morehouse College, announces that he will pay all 400+ graduating seniors' debt at the all-male historic black college.

"On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we're gonna put a little fuel in your bus," says Smith to the graduates. "This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student debts."

Smith, who's the CEO of Vista Equity Partners, received an honory doctorate from the college and vowed to give $1.5 million to the school. The student debt to all the graduating seniors is estimated to be $40 million.

via News 4 San Antonio