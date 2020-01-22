People Are Opting For Chicken Nugget Bouquets Instead Of Flowers This Valentine's Day

January 22, 2020
Chicken Nuggets

Photo By Getty Images

Anyone can buy flowers from a florist, but it takes real effort to make a one of a kind chicken nugget bouquet. 

This Valentine's Day give your loved one something they didn’t know they wanted, like a chicken nugget bouquet. This new edible bouquet is something different and is rising in popularity among consumers. It started as a joke gift for a bride who loved nuggets, but has quickly turned into an awesome trend. 

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anyone is selling chicken nugget bouquets at this time; luckily they’re an easy DIY project to accomplish. Plus they also make a great appetizer while you're waiting for your table on Valentine's Day.  

Check out some of Instagram’s best chicken nugget bouquets in the photos below. 

My girlfriend knows me so well ❤️ Happy Valentines Day everyone! #valentines #chickennuggetbouquet #bouquet

A post shared by Plant Based Foodie -- (@londonontfoodie) on

So maybe I really like chicken nuggets and maybe @sroamie is the most extra person on the planet ---- #happyvalentines #chickennuggetbouquet #whoneedsflowers?

A post shared by Yesenis Garcia (@cubanmarthastewart) on

I think I make a pretty good girlfriend. --❤ late Valentine's Day post. #valentines2017 #chickennuggets #chickennuggetboquet #maccas

A post shared by Mariah (@life_of_snail_insta) on

In a world that you can be anything, Be kind. And eat nugget -- . #Fefeeling #Koffeeling #Bouquet #ChickenNuggetBouquetKL #ChickenNuggetBouquetKualaLumpur #ChickenNuggetBouquetPutrajaya #ChickenNuggetBouquetBangi #ChickenNuggetBouquetMalaysia #ChickenNuggetBouquet

A post shared by koffeeling.fefeeling (@koffeeling.fefeeling) on

Via: Yahoo News

