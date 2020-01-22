People Are Opting For Chicken Nugget Bouquets Instead Of Flowers This Valentine's Day

Anyone can buy flowers from a florist, but it takes real effort to make a one of a kind chicken nugget bouquet.

This Valentine's Day give your loved one something they didn’t know they wanted, like a chicken nugget bouquet. This new edible bouquet is something different and is rising in popularity among consumers. It started as a joke gift for a bride who loved nuggets, but has quickly turned into an awesome trend.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anyone is selling chicken nugget bouquets at this time; luckily they’re an easy DIY project to accomplish. Plus they also make a great appetizer while you're waiting for your table on Valentine's Day.

Check out some of Instagram’s best chicken nugget bouquets in the photos below.

