People Are Opting For Chicken Nugget Bouquets Instead Of Flowers This Valentine's Day
Anyone can buy flowers from a florist, but it takes real effort to make a one of a kind chicken nugget bouquet.
This Valentine's Day give your loved one something they didn’t know they wanted, like a chicken nugget bouquet. This new edible bouquet is something different and is rising in popularity among consumers. It started as a joke gift for a bride who loved nuggets, but has quickly turned into an awesome trend.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anyone is selling chicken nugget bouquets at this time; luckily they’re an easy DIY project to accomplish. Plus they also make a great appetizer while you're waiting for your table on Valentine's Day.
Check out some of Instagram’s best chicken nugget bouquets in the photos below.
My girlfriend knows me so well ❤️ Happy Valentines Day everyone! #valentines #chickennuggetbouquet #bouquet
So maybe I really like chicken nuggets and maybe @sroamie is the most extra person on the planet ---- #happyvalentines #chickennuggetbouquet #whoneedsflowers?
I think I make a pretty good girlfriend. --❤ late Valentine's Day post. #valentines2017 #chickennuggets #chickennuggetboquet #maccas
In a world that you can be anything, Be kind. And eat nugget -- . #Fefeeling #Koffeeling #Bouquet #ChickenNuggetBouquetKL #ChickenNuggetBouquetKualaLumpur #ChickenNuggetBouquetPutrajaya #ChickenNuggetBouquetBangi #ChickenNuggetBouquetMalaysia #ChickenNuggetBouquet
Via: Yahoo News