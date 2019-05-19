Chick-Fil-A Wants To Expand Spicy Food Menu, Testing Spicy Chicken Strips

Chick-Fil-A may be expanding their spicy menu nationwide, depending on the sales performance of this new spicy item.

The chicken chain restaurant is testing their Spicy Chick-n-Strips in Phoenix, Philadelphia, Waco and in South Texas.

Their sales on spicy chicken sandwiches is on the rise and the company says you might see more spicy options in the future.

According to Amanda Norris, who's the executive director of the restaurant's menu, says that the spicy chicken strips are selling well at the locations mentioned above.

If it does extremely well in the weeks and/or months ahead, you'll see these new items around 18 to 24 months.

via Chron