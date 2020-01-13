Cheetos Officially Names The Cheesy Dust Left Behind On Fingers

Anyone who has enjoyed the Cheetos has experienced the annoyingly sticky cheesy dust that coats the iconic snack getting stuck to their fingertips. While this inconvenient phenomenon has always come with eating Cheetos, many could never identify what to call their cheesy fingers. Now, Cheetos has officially named this aspect of their famous snack, and form now on cheeto fingers will be known as “cheetle.”

Cheetos have been around since 1948, but now in 2020 we finally have a name for what some would call the worst aspect of the snack food. While “Cheeto Fingers” may have developed as a popular hashtag recently, the new official name of “Cheetle” comes straight from the brand. According to a Frito-Lay press release, Cheetle is described as “that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom.”

#cheetosfingers A post shared by LinChen (@slchi22) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:50am PDT

To coincide with the new term, Cheetos is releasing a new product that will be covered in cheetle. Cheetle covered popcorn will be made by Cheetos for the first time, and will come in both Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot flavors. We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. Now that cheetle has a name, the company just has to figure out how to prevent it.

