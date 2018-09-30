Check Out These 12 New Restaurants Now Open In DFW
If you love checking out new places to eat around the DFW area, well, here are 12 places to check out during your lunch time or on the weekend:
The Artisan - Downtown Dallas
The menu consists of sandwiches, salads, flatbrads and more! Only open on Friday and Saturday nights
Address: 2330 Flora St., Suite 300
Circo - Uptown Dallas
Pronounced "CHEER-koh", is an Italian-American restaurant. It has two pools on the upper floor.
Address: 2619 McKinney Ave
Cow Tipping Creamery - Carrollton
Something to eat for dessert, this is the place for you. It's an ice cream shop that gives you giant servings. It's only open Thursdays through Sundays.
Address: 1309 S. Broadway St.
Hudson House - Addison
This restaurant serves seafood, burgers and chicken. It is family friendly with menus for both adults and children.
Address: 4933 Belt Line Rd.
Jack's Kitchen - Lakewood
The menu here at this restaurant consists of friend chicken, mashed potatoes, lobster, salads and more. Hours vary at this place.
Address: 6041 Oram St., Dallas
Kai - Plano
A new Japanese place in the Legacy West area. Owned by the Lombardi Family, also owning Toulouse, Taverna and Bistro 31. These chefs cook with very hot flames that reach 1,000 degrees.
Address: 7301 Windrose Ave., Suite C200
Merchant House - Dallas
This is a place where you have to share your food. It has "selfless" options, like hummus, ceviche and others.
Address: 4040 Maple Ave
Mesero - Victory Park
If you're touring around Victory Park, near American Airlines Center, you should check out this Mexican restaurant. The menu includes queso fundido, enchiladas tejanos, carnitas tacos and so much more.
Address: 2375 Victory Park Ln., Suite 180
Original ChopShop - Plano
If you're wanting to eat on the healthy side, this place is for you. The menu focuses on protein, like bowls, sandwiches, salads, fresh juices and more.
Address: 5717 Legacy Dr., Suite 180
Slater's 50/50 - Preston Hollow
If you're in the mood for burgers, bacon and beer, this is your place to be. This place has everything in burgers, bacon, and their very popular milkshakes.
Address: 11661 Preston Rd., Suite 153
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen - Dallas (Snider Plaza)
Looking for something quick to eat, this place is known for their wraps and salads throughout the day.
Address: 6632 Snider Plaza
The Yard - McKinney
If you're looking for family fun, you should check this out. Built in a 100-year-old home, this place has a porch, a fire pit and a playhouse for your children. The menu includes, burgers, tacos, nachos with cocktails and beer.
Address: 107 S. Church St.
via Guide Live