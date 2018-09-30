Check Out These 12 New Restaurants Now Open In DFW

If you love checking out new places to eat around the DFW area, well, here are 12 places to check out during your lunch time or on the weekend:

The Artisan - Downtown Dallas

The menu consists of sandwiches, salads, flatbrads and more! Only open on Friday and Saturday nights

Address: 2330 Flora St., Suite 300

Circo - Uptown Dallas

Pronounced "CHEER-koh", is an Italian-American restaurant. It has two pools on the upper floor.

Address: 2619 McKinney Ave

Cow Tipping Creamery - Carrollton

Something to eat for dessert, this is the place for you. It's an ice cream shop that gives you giant servings. It's only open Thursdays through Sundays.

Address: 1309 S. Broadway St.

Hudson House - Addison

This restaurant serves seafood, burgers and chicken. It is family friendly with menus for both adults and children.

Address: 4933 Belt Line Rd.

Jack's Kitchen - Lakewood

The menu here at this restaurant consists of friend chicken, mashed potatoes, lobster, salads and more. Hours vary at this place.

Address: 6041 Oram St., Dallas

Kai - Plano

A new Japanese place in the Legacy West area. Owned by the Lombardi Family, also owning Toulouse, Taverna and Bistro 31. These chefs cook with very hot flames that reach 1,000 degrees.

Address: 7301 Windrose Ave., Suite C200

Merchant House - Dallas

This is a place where you have to share your food. It has "selfless" options, like hummus, ceviche and others.

Address: 4040 Maple Ave

Mesero - Victory Park

If you're touring around Victory Park, near American Airlines Center, you should check out this Mexican restaurant. The menu includes queso fundido, enchiladas tejanos, carnitas tacos and so much more.

Address: 2375 Victory Park Ln., Suite 180

Original ChopShop - Plano

If you're wanting to eat on the healthy side, this place is for you. The menu focuses on protein, like bowls, sandwiches, salads, fresh juices and more.

Address: 5717 Legacy Dr., Suite 180

Slater's 50/50 - Preston Hollow

If you're in the mood for burgers, bacon and beer, this is your place to be. This place has everything in burgers, bacon, and their very popular milkshakes.

Address: 11661 Preston Rd., Suite 153

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen - Dallas (Snider Plaza)

Looking for something quick to eat, this place is known for their wraps and salads throughout the day.

Address: 6632 Snider Plaza

The Yard - McKinney

If you're looking for family fun, you should check this out. Built in a 100-year-old home, this place has a porch, a fire pit and a playhouse for your children. The menu includes, burgers, tacos, nachos with cocktails and beer.

Address: 107 S. Church St.

