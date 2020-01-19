Georgia Had A Contest To Let People Come Up With Highway Safety Signs, And The Results Are Hilarious

Transportation Departments around the country are constantly looking for ways to get motorists to abide by the rules of the road. Every once in a while a funny and creative road sign gets the attention of drivers, but it still isn’t enough to prevent accidents. That’s why the Georgia Department of Transportation has decided let residents come up with the highway safety signs.

First place: If you miss your exit it's okay, we made more up ahead. https://t.co/1CzzQaHtSm — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2020

Hoping the chance to see their own words show up on a highway street sign makes drivers pay more attention, the Georgia Department of Transportation set up a contest last fall to let residents submit their own ideas. The only rules were the sign had to be less than 63 characters, including spaces, and no profanity. Some of the best submissions include; “Drive like your momma is watchin',” “Drive safely or we call your mother,” “You look great but the selfie can wait,” “No one wants to see traffic on Snapchat, Brenda,” and “Wearing a seat belt makes you look thinner.”

"Drive like your momma is watching" -- that's great, and so Georgia (I live in GA) — CF (@CrispinFresch) January 19, 2020

These are great! Well done, Georgia! — Meridian13 (@Meridian131) January 19, 2020

I’m partial to “Turn your lights on, d@mmit!” Or just “Headlights. And taillights! Don’t be the Invisible Man!” — TJGoodenough ------------------------⚽️⚾️---- (@tjgoodenough) January 19, 2020

Of the hundreds submissions, each category had multiple winners. The categories included general safety, distracted driving, impaired driving, seat belt and work zone safety. With these signs in place, hopefully more drivers pay attention to the road.

Via CNN