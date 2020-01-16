Charlize Theron Went On A Date Where The Guy Asked If She Could Make Out With His Nose

What’s the strangest request you’ve ever gotten while on a date? Whatever it was, it probably doesn’t beat Charlize Theron's experience.

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress talked about the latest episode of ‘The Bachelor’. Their conversation then led to what was the worst date Theron had ever been on.

Theron went on about the time she and her date started making out when out of nowhere he whispered, "make out with my nose." The ‘Bombshell’ actress then began laughing hysterically. She said it was a true story and that she never forgot about it.

You can check out the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live down below.

Via: Vulture