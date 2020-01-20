Watch Celine Dion Pay Tribute To Her Mother With A Cover Of ‘Over The Rainbow’
January 20, 2020
Last week singer Celine Dion’s mother, Therese Dion past away at the age of 92 after battling several health issues.
Before heading down to Miami for a concert, Celine took to Instagram to dedicate her show to her late mother.
Maman, nous t’aimons tellement... Nous te dédions le spectacle de ce soir et je chanterai pour toi avec tout mon coeur. Love, Céline xx... . Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx… . -- : Richard Gauthier
She ended the night with a cover of “Over the Rainbow” as an image of her mother was projected onto the stage’s backdrop. Check out a video from the performance down below.
Via: Rolling Stone