Watch Celine Dion Pay Tribute To Her Mother With A Cover Of ‘Over The Rainbow’

Last week singer Celine Dion’s mother, Therese Dion past away at the age of 92 after battling several health issues.

Before heading down to Miami for a concert, Celine took to Instagram to dedicate her show to her late mother.

She ended the night with a cover of “Over the Rainbow” as an image of her mother was projected onto the stage’s backdrop. Check out a video from the performance down below.

Video of Céline Dion, “Over the Rainbow,” Live in Miami (Official Video)

Via: Rolling Stone