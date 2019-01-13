CDC Says Americans Are Not Having Enough Babies To Repopulate The Country

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, they found that Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate the country.

The study says that the fertility rate hit a 30-year low. In 2017, the rate was 16 percent below the level to repopulate the country.

Two states, South Dakota and New Mexico has their total fertility rate levels high, whereas in Washington, D.C.has the lowest.

"Although nearly all states lack a (total fertility rate) that indicates their total population will increase due to births, these reults demonstrate that there is variation in fertility patterns within states among groups according to race and Hispanic origin," some researchers say.

via The Hill