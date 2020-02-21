Dallas Pizza Chain To Be Featured On Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Nation'

It looks like Dallas’ Cane Rosso is one of Guy Fieri’s favorite pizza restaurants.

The Dallas restaurant is set to be featured on the next episode of Fieri’s spinoff show ‘Triple D Nation’. The crew will revisit Cane Rosso and discuss how much the restaurant has grown since being featured on ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives.’

Fieri first visited the establishment back in 2012; Cane Rosso has since added multiple locations across DFW and even opened up spots in Austin and Houston.

The episode was filmed in August 2019 at their Carrollton location. The guys at Cane Rosso made zucchini and artichoke fritters, along with a pizza they called the ‘Billy Ray Valentine’ for the show. Their unique pizza comes with mozzarella, vodka sauce, smoked bacon, bacon marmalade, and Sweety Drop peppers.

The episode titled ‘Italian, Thai and Pie’ will air on February 28th at 8 PM on the Food Network. Every Cane Rosso location will host a watching party and will serve their Billy Ray Valentine pizza for just $10.

Via: Dallas Morning News