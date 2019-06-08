Canadian Researchers Says That Dodgeball Is 'Legalized Bullying'

Apparently, according to researchers in Canada, dodgeball is a tool to bully and target students.

The trio of researchers have argued that in the game of dodgeball, there is a "hidden curriculum" that reinforces the oppression to those who are "perceived as weaker individuals through the exercise of violence and dominance."

"If you practice ganging up on people, over time you'll esteem ganging up on people," says David Burns, professor at Kwantlen Polytechnic. "If that's what you want, then dodgeball is an excellent tool to that end."

The other two researchers, Joy Butler from the University of British Colombia and Claire Robson from Simon Fraser University, says that the game teaches students to dehumanize other students and also create an unsafe atmosphere at school.

The researchers says that the game can be educational, if taught by the teacher.

"We're not anti-competition or anti-challenge," says Robson. "These things need to be done in an educational context."

Thoughts?

via FOX 5