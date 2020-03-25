Two-Legged Dog Named Lieutenant Dan Wins Cadbury Bunny Competition

Every year Cadbury holds their competition to find the next Cadbury Bunny. This year the competition included a llama, a duck, a mini horse, and a hamster.

Cadbury narrowed their search down to 10 finalists. In the end, Lieutenant Dan a two-legged dog from Richmond, Ohio managed to receive over 200,000 votes to become the next Cadbury Bunny.

According to Dan’s bio, he was a rescue pup that was born without his hind legs; his owners named him after Gary Sinese's character from "Forest Gump".

Along with giving dan and his owner $5,000, Cadbury will also donate $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Via: New York Post