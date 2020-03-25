Two-Legged Dog Named Lieutenant Dan Wins Cadbury Bunny Competition
Every year Cadbury holds their competition to find the next Cadbury Bunny. This year the competition included a llama, a duck, a mini horse, and a hamster.
Cadbury narrowed their search down to 10 finalists. In the end, Lieutenant Dan a two-legged dog from Richmond, Ohio managed to receive over 200,000 votes to become the next Cadbury Bunny.
Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2020 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is --... Lieutenant Dan!
According to Dan’s bio, he was a rescue pup that was born without his hind legs; his owners named him after Gary Sinese's character from "Forest Gump".
Along with giving dan and his owner $5,000, Cadbury will also donate $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Via: New York Post