'Batman' Actor Burt Ward Says Studio Told Him To Take Shrinking Pills To Fit Into Short Shorts

Actor Burt Ward from Television's ‘Batman’ was recently given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Director and comic book enthusiast Kevin Smith gave a speech at the ceremony along with Wards Family and colleagues

Ward later spoke with Page Six about his time as Batman’s notable sidekick. During his interview, Ward mentioned how ABC studios asked him to take shrinking pills to hide his large bulge. Ward said the studio didn’t seem to have that problem with Adam West.

“They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television. With Adam, they put Turkish towels in his undershorts.”

Ward went on to say that a doctor prescribed him pills “to shrink me up.” He didn’t take the pills for very long due to health concerns and just tried to cover everything up as best as possible.

“I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children. I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”