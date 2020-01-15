Burger King Offered Prince Harry And Meghan Markle “Part-Time Positions”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be leaving the royal family, but a new crown is now being offered to the couple. As the fallout continues from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s shocking announcement, Burger King has reached out to the couple to offer them a new position. While Prince Harry wasn’t offered the position of “Burger King” the fast food chain did offer up one of their other “part-time positions.”

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

As many try to figure out what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next move is, after they have decided to step back from their duties to the royal family, Burger King is ready to offer them a new role. After Burger King Argentina started an ad campaign offering the couple a new position, Burger King (U.S.) followed up with a tweet saying “this royal family offers part-time positions.” The hilarious post quickly went viral, as many online showered the fast food chain with praise.

Burger King - the only royal family I respect. — Oakview Films -- ---- (@OakViewFilms) January 13, 2020

You win the Internet today. -- — Kylo-Ben (@00Reject) January 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/d8eaDWBt81 — T For Love and Country ---- (@ToriDi) January 14, 2020

As one commenter points out, Prince Harry would not be the first royal to turn to fast food; sharing a GIF of Prince Akeem working at McDowell’s in ‘Coming To America.’ While some may see taking a job at Burger King as a major step back for the couple, that is what their announcement claimed they wanted to do. You may soon see the former royals at your local Burger King, that is unless another fast food chain steps up the competition.

Via Fox News