Bun Crisis Hits Whataburger

Since we heard talks about the bun crisis affecting In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Texas, now it's also affecting Whataburger and Raising Cane's.

Whataburger says that some of its locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas pulled its buns out because of an "unbalance in the yearst" which, ultimately, affecting the flavor.

"We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We're happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge," said in the company statement.

Raising Cane's had to pull out their famous Texas Toast and can be substituted with another side or extra chicken fingers.

Marco A. Salinas

FOX4