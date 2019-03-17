Budweiser Partners With Meat Company To Sell Budwesier-Branded Products

Budwesier and Coleman Natural meats are teaming up to introduce a new product for the summer.

"Introducing classic Coleman Natural Budweiser products to a new younger audience will bring generations of consumers from the beer aisle to the prepared meat case," says Mel Coleman Jr. in a statement. "Our great tasting product and recipes will continue to bring them back time and time again."

These new five meats include a St. Louis-style poke spareribs either in full or half racks, pulled pork, jalapeño cheddar, bratwurst and beer brats. With the spareribs and the pulled pork, it will be coated with Budweiser sauce and the bratwurst will be made with Budweiser Aermican lager.

"Budweiser is an iconic brand that is recognized throughout the U.S. with impressive advertising and marketing," General Manager of Coleman Natural Meats, Bart Vittori said in a statement. "The Coleman and Budweiser partnership will help create awareness for the millennial consumers to stop and shop in the processed meat case."

Will you try it this summer?

via FOX 4