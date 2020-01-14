Britney Spears Is Having Her First Ever Art Show Featuring Her Own Paintings

Britney Spears has accomplished many things throughout her career as a performer. She reached fame as a pop star, has appeared in movies and television, and helped change the industry with her Las Vegas residency shows. Now, the pop icon can add another venture to her growing list of accomplishments; professional painter.

Britney Spears' "First Solo Art Show" Will Open In France https://t.co/33AMDRdeGk — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 13, 2020

Any fan of Britney Spears knows she has a passion for art, and often paints in her free time. Back in 2017, she even sold one of her paintings for $10,000, to donate to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that year. Now, her art will get its own showcase, as it will be on display in France’s The Galerie Sympa, starting January 18th.

Some iconic artwork painted by Britney Spears will be featured in an art gallery in France this year. Word on the street is that she’s the next Pablo Picasso!! pic.twitter.com/iyM53AfKNY — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) January 13, 2020

i’m sorry i can’t get over the fact that people will be able to walk into a french art museum and see a painting that britney spears did outside of her house while listening to mozart in a sports bra — abbie ✮ (@lvckydoll) January 14, 2020

Spears’ art exhibit, which will be titled ‘Sometimes you just gotta play,’ will feature a number of her artworks. It is being called her “first solo art show,” and will last for three days at the art gallery. While Brittney Spears can now add professional painter to her resume, hopefully this doesn’t take away from any new music coming soon.

Via Buzzfeed