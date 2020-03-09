British Man Win’s ‘Worlds Best Mullet’ Award

March 9, 2020
Jack Music
Guy with a Mullet

Photo By Getty Images

When you think of a mullet, you think Billy Ray Cyrus and Joe Dirt. Looks like the best mullet in the world can be found in the UK of all places. 

'Mulletfest' is a unique festival that celebrates the best Mullet cuts in a variety of styles from around the globe. Last weekend, the international celebration and competition took place in New South Wales, Australia. 

Contestants in the best mullet competition are judged not only on their hair but also on their overall presentation and stage presence. Categories include, ‘everyday’, ‘grubby’, ‘ranga’ (red hair), ‘vintage’, ‘extreme’, ‘international’ and ‘junior.'”

Graphic designer, Rob Ayton from Devon, UK took home the top prize of Best International Mullet. Ayton says is takes real dedication to grow a great mullet. 

“Time and patience, and being able to handle a sh** ton of negative feedback.”

We can’t deny it, the guy has a pretty good looking mullet; but we can do better. C’mon America! We got to step it up next year! 

Via: New York Post

