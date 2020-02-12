Brian May Slaps Reporter’s Phone After He Annoys Him And Refuses To Stop Recording

Being in the public eye can be quite daunting. Queen guitarist Brian May ran into an incident and lost his temper when he got into an altercation with an Australian news cameraman.

May asked of him multiple times to be left alone. After several request to stop filming the cameraman continued filming May, screamed at the reporter and slapped the phone out of his hand.

The incident occurred when May landed in Australia. A small group of fans welcomed him. The camera news crew began filming their interactions, May had asked them to stop and said, “Yeah, you’ve got to stop that, because I ain’t doing this.”

Video of Brian May In News As Persistent Cameraman Annoys Him - Brian’s Instagram Response In Description

The camera operator stepped back and continued shooting from a distance, but May still expressed his discomfort with being filmed. “Excuse me, I said no,” he restated. "All right, is this going to get ugly? Because you put it down now or else something ugly happens. Do you understand? You stop now. I’m serious, I’m deadly serious.”

The reporter decided to put down his camera, but pulled out his phone instead and continued recording May with his fans.

“Oh, the guy’s doing it on his phone now. You’re so clever, aren’t you?” May said as he began losing his temper. “What a parasite you are. Just leave us alone, will you? Do you not understand? All right, all right.”

May then proceeded to slap the reporter’s phone. “You go away now!” The Queen legend apologized to his fans right after. “I’m sorry it was made ugly by this guy. So sorry.”

Brian May expressed his feelings in a therapeutic manner through a three-part Instagram post.

