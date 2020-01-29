Brian May Designed A Guitar-Themed Sports Bra

The legendary Queen guitarist Brian May can now add bra designer to his list of achievements. The BMG Company has expanded its guitar related accessories to leisurewear and sportswear. He officially designed his very own sports bra along with other varied items on his guitar website.

The sports bra features May’s own guitar design. Check out the official BMG Sports Bra below.

Brian May is selling his very own Sports Bras because why not?https://t.co/LQyQzrigy8 pic.twitter.com/tVCOw0ymkG — Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf) January 28, 2020

The company states, “Highlighting Brian May's consummate artistic talents, this active wear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colors of BMG - because it doesn't have to be red to be special!”

The bra is available in five different sizes, for an estimated amount of $45.50. Brian May has also launched a shirt and waistcoat with the same guitar design.

SOMETHING FOR THE WEEKEND... Celebrating decades of @BrianMayGuitars and designed by @DrBrianMay to "keep all your life support essentials" safe and secure, the Official BMG "Hold Everything" Reversible Waistcoat is available to order NOW exclusively at : https://t.co/gNCsiigw93 — Brian May Guitars (@BrianMayGuitars) January 24, 2020

Via: Guitar World