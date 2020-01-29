Brian May Designed A Guitar-Themed Sports Bra

Check out the signature guitar-pattern sports bra

January 29, 2020
Jack Music
Lead guitarist Brian May of Queen

Credit: Imagn/© Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

The legendary Queen guitarist Brian May can now add bra designer to his list of achievements. The BMG Company has expanded its guitar related accessories to leisurewear and sportswear. He officially designed his very own sports bra along with other varied items on his guitar website.

The sports bra features May’s own guitar design. Check out the official BMG Sports Bra below.

The company states, “Highlighting Brian May's consummate artistic talents, this active wear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colors of BMG - because it doesn't have to be red to be special!”

The bra is available in five different sizes, for an estimated amount of $45.50. Brian May has also launched a shirt and waistcoat with the same guitar design. 

