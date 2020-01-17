Bret Michaels Reveals Skin Cancer Scare To Fans

Bret Michaels, the Poison frontman has been very open with his health. He informed fans on his blog that he is set to undergo a torn rotator cuff surgery and will have a patch of skin cancer removed.

Michaels wrote, “After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical & MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder. A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy. I’m in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise, this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up. As always continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020!”

Michaels says he expects to spring back quickly.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock