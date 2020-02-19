Bret Michaels Is Selling His Tour Bus For $170,000

The Poison frontman decided to upgrade his summer tour bus

February 19, 2020
Jack Music
Singer Bret Michaels

Credit: Imagn/©Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Bret Michaels and Poison are ready to head out on the road with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett for the 2020 Stadium tour!

The Poison frontman decided to upgrade his summer tour bus for their upcoming tour. Since he has a new ride Michaels decided, he is ready to sell his old bus a 45-foot 2014 Entegra Aspire for a whopping $170,000.00.

The odometer reads 111,165 miles from Michaels touring across the U.S. and Canada for the last years. Its features include electric shades, stackable washer and dryer, king size bed, two bathrooms, full kitchen, fireplace, heated floors, sectional sofa, five televisions, GPS system, in-motion satellite, home theater sound system and keyless entry.

As an extra perk for whoever purchases the bus receives two tickets to the tour show of their choice and a meet and greet opportunity with Michaels.

The stadium tour kicks off June 18th in Jacksonville, FL and runs through September 5th in Inglewood, CA.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock

