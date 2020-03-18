Check Out Bono’s New Song That He Wrote For Those In Quarantine

Bono wanted to spread a little joy to our world by giving us a new song.

In these odd times Bono has been holding up in Dublin in self-quarantine; the U2 singer has been on hiatus since the groups 2019 Joshua Tree tour ended. Bono says during his isolation, he was inspired by the Italians who started singing together through their open windows.

He took to U2's Instagram account and posted a live video of himself performing the new song. In the caption he wrote:

"For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… For ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s Day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to - Bono”

Check out his new song titled 'Let Your Love Be Known' in the video down below.

Via: Rolling Stone