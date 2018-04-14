USA TODAY IMAGES

Bon Jovi Gets Inducted Into The 'Rock N Roll Hall of Fame'

April 14, 2018
Jack Music
Categories: 
Features

Bon Jovi and his band have been inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Clevenland. 

Howard Stern inducted Bon Jovi and other groups, indcluding, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, and The Cars,

With a few jokes and other memories, Stern comments, "Other bands from their era have disappeared, yet Bon Jovi continues to grow stronger and stronger. I really feel blessed to know you and to have been given this honor of inducting you."

The ceremony will air on May 5th 7p/CT on HBO. 

A huge congratulations to Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars for their induction into the hall of fame!

 

Marco A. Salinas

Ultimate Classic Rock

 

Tags: 
rock n roll
hall of fame
Bon Jovi
Cleveland
induction
READ MORE READ LESS