Bon Jovi Gets Inducted Into The 'Rock N Roll Hall of Fame'

Bon Jovi and his band have been inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Clevenland.

Howard Stern inducted Bon Jovi and other groups, indcluding, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, and The Cars,

With a few jokes and other memories, Stern comments, "Other bands from their era have disappeared, yet Bon Jovi continues to grow stronger and stronger. I really feel blessed to know you and to have been given this honor of inducting you."

The ceremony will air on May 5th 7p/CT on HBO.

A huge congratulations to Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars for their induction into the hall of fame!

Marco A. Salinas

Ultimate Classic Rock