Texas Blue Bell Licker Pleads Guilty To Criminal Mischief

On Wednesday, 24-year-old D'Adrien Anderson, the young man who posted a video of himself licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a Southeast Texas Walmart last year, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Before entering the courtroom Wednesday morning, Anderson told 12News Now that he wanted to go to trial. The judge set Anderson's sentencing hearing for March 4th, 2020.

According to Port Arthur police, Anderson said that he made the video as a stunt and that he purchased the ice cream carton that he licked in the video; he even showed police the receipt.

Anderson was arrested last August, he was charged with criminal mischief due to the loss Walmart suffered after they were forced to throw out all of their ice cream and restock their shelves.