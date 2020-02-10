Man Finds Strange Black Liquid Running Down His Wall, Turns Out To Be Blood From Dead Neighbor Above Him

This is almost like something out of a slasher movie.  

Recently, a man in Minneapolis, Minnesota noticed a wall in his apartment had some kind of strange black liquid dripping down his wall.  

After maintenance couldn't figure out what it was or where it was coming from, it was discovered to be blood from his dead neighbor in the apartment above him! 

Apparently his neighbor died in his sleep over a week ago and the blood was from his decomposing body.  

Gross.  

