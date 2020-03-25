Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Irwin Is Now Married!

The Crocodile Hunter’s daughter is now married!

Daughter of the late Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the news and post a photo from her big day.

Bindi and her now husband Chandler Powell got engaged last summer. According to her post, they had to scrap all their wedding plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their ceremony was held at the Australia Zoo gardens, just hours before the country put Covid-19 restrictions in place. Bindi says no guests could be invited, her mom was in attendance along with her brother who also walked bindi down the aisle.

The family paid tribute to her late father and lit a candle in his memory.

Via: Yahoo