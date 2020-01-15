Billie Eilish Confirms She Recorded The New James Bond Theme, Becoming The Youngest Artists To Do So

One of the greatest honors that can be given to a musician is being asked to record a theme song for the James Bond franchise. From Paul McCartney to Duran Duran to Adele, very few artists have been asked to lend their voice to the franchise. Now, another young star can be added to the list, as it has been confirmed Billie Eilish wrote and performed the latest theme, becoming the youngest artist to do so.

Billie Eilish, who just turned 18 in December, can now add another accolade to her impressive resume, after becoming the first artist born in the 2000’s to have a number one album, and the youngest to be nominated for four Grammys. Now she’s the youngest to record the James Bond theme, and though details about the song are scarce, the artist seems excited to lend her voice to the franchise. “James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock,” Eilish said in a statement.

Billie Eilish is to do the new Bond theme. Spot on. She is boss. Her music is dead original and her lyrics are amazing. Go girl. I x pic.twitter.com/ym3bY1t1Ke — Ian McNabb (@empiresend) January 15, 2020

the next ost of the james bond movie will be sung by billie eilish pic.twitter.com/oQQnhKqdXn — ً (@KATHRlONA) January 15, 2020

Billie Eilish on a James Bond soundtrack has me shaken, not stirred. — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) January 14, 2020

The theme songs to the James Bond franchise have done very well in the past, with some becoming hits on the chart, and others winning Academy Awards. Eilish can only hope hers gets similar praise to Adele's ‘Skyfall,’ or Sam Smith’s ‘Writing's On The Wall,’ which each won Oscars for best original song. It would be yet another impressive mark on an already incredible young career.

Via CNN