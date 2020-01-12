Bill Wisener, The Music Man Died At His Iconic Store Bill’s Record

He was 75-years-old

January 12, 2020
Jack Music
Navigating through stacks of records

Credit: Imagn/© Ryan Terhune / The Enquirer

The Dallas music community lost the great Bill Wisener, the longtime owner of Bill’s Records. He was found dead behind the counter of his iconic namesake record store in the Cedars, Bill’s Records.

Wisener, ran the iconic Dallas store Bill’s Records every day for 40 years.  Wisener first opened his store in 1981 on Spring Valley Road in north Dallas.

“It was huge. It was the biggest record store you ever saw in your life. It was like an acre. It was just millions of records,” said Creative Director of the Kessler Theater Jeffrey Liles.

He was 75-years-old and had battled health issues over the last several years.

A customer went to the store Saturday, around 11 a.m., and found the doors were locked. He could see Wisener, through the window with his eyes closed, in his usual spot.  He was sitting in his worn-out rolling chair, surrounded by the clutter of records, posters and cassettes.

Via: NBC DFW

 

 

