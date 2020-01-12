Bill Wisener, The Music Man Died At His Iconic Store Bill’s Record

The Dallas music community lost the great Bill Wisener, the longtime owner of Bill’s Records. He was found dead behind the counter of his iconic namesake record store in the Cedars, Bill’s Records.

...I kept in touch over the years. Every time I was in Dallas I'd drop by to see him at his store. He was always at the store. That's where they found Bill today. At his store as https://t.co/6pwaBE5STa Bill Wisener. One of a kind.https://t.co/IDZbQkz8Tr — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) January 12, 2020

When I was 12, Bill Wisener made me cry because he wouldn't sell me a record I'd saved up for,



38 years later, the namesake of Bill's Records made me cry for a very different reason.



He was found dead this morning behind the counter of his record store.https://t.co/jRbcdJEEMH pic.twitter.com/YvuhNp6ILB — Robert Wilonsky (@RobertWilonsky) January 11, 2020

I’m really saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Bill Wisener today. It is not hyperbole to say that his store, Bill’s Records & Tapes, was an institution here in the north Texas music scene...as was Bill himself. Bill was the store and the store was Bill. pic.twitter.com/DYR2zolL8o — Max Stalling (@maxstalling) January 12, 2020

Wisener, ran the iconic Dallas store Bill’s Records every day for 40 years. Wisener first opened his store in 1981 on Spring Valley Road in north Dallas.

“It was huge. It was the biggest record store you ever saw in your life. It was like an acre. It was just millions of records,” said Creative Director of the Kessler Theater Jeffrey Liles.

He was 75-years-old and had battled health issues over the last several years.

A customer went to the store Saturday, around 11 a.m., and found the doors were locked. He could see Wisener, through the window with his eyes closed, in his usual spot. He was sitting in his worn-out rolling chair, surrounded by the clutter of records, posters and cassettes.

Via: NBC DFW