Beyonce's Childhood Houston Home Is Up For Sale

The childhood home of Beyonce Knowles is up for sale in Houston.

Her former home, located close to Texas Medical Center and Houston's Museum District, is on sale for $500,000.

This beautiful home is 3,000 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The home was sold to the Knowles family for $64,000 back in January 29, 1982, Beyonce was nearly 5 months old when the family moved in.

The familiy lived there for roughly 4 years and moved out once after Solange was born.

The current owner is a childhood friend of Beyonce, where they both attended preschool to seventh grade.

via WFAA