Bestselling Author Mary Higgins Clark Dead At 92

Mary Higgins Clark, dubbed publishing's “Queen of Suspense,” has passed away at the age of 92.

The world-famous author died of natural causes in Naples, Florida yesterday (Friday 1/31/20), according Simon & Schuster (Clark's publisher).

Mary Higgins Clark's novels, which made her one of the most popular writers of all time, often told tales of women beating the odds. She's sold over 100 million copies of her books in the U.S. alone.

Clark became well known in the second half of her life, after becoming a widow with five children in her late 30s.

Here are some of her best books:

The Cradle Will Fall

You Belong to Me

A Stranger is Watching

I’ll Be Seeing You

I Heard That Song Before

Daddy’s Little Girl

Where Are The Children?

No Place Like Home

Two Little Girls in Blue

Pretend You Don’t See Her

Source: WFAA Channel 8

