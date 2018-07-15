Best Places To Hike In Dallas-Fort Worth

It's still summer time and tons of people love to go hiking. Yes, it may be hot outside, but enjoying nature can bring peace to your mind.

If you are looking for places to hike, here are the five best places around the DFW area:

CEDAR RIDGE PRESERVE

7171 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas

LAKE LEWISVILLE ENVIRONMENTAL LEARNING AREA

201 E. Jones Street, Lewisville

GOAT ISLAND PRESERVE

2800 Post Oak Road, Hutchins

OAK POINT PARK AND NATURE PRESERVE

5901 Los Rios Boulevard, Plano

PIEDMONT RIDGE TRAIL

2400 North Jim Miller Road, Dallas

So be sure to plan with your friends or family and start hiking some of Texas' great nature places!

via SportsDay