Best Places To Hike In Dallas-Fort Worth
July 15, 2018
It's still summer time and tons of people love to go hiking. Yes, it may be hot outside, but enjoying nature can bring peace to your mind.
If you are looking for places to hike, here are the five best places around the DFW area:
CEDAR RIDGE PRESERVE
7171 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas
LAKE LEWISVILLE ENVIRONMENTAL LEARNING AREA
201 E. Jones Street, Lewisville
GOAT ISLAND PRESERVE
2800 Post Oak Road, Hutchins
OAK POINT PARK AND NATURE PRESERVE
5901 Los Rios Boulevard, Plano
PIEDMONT RIDGE TRAIL
2400 North Jim Miller Road, Dallas
So be sure to plan with your friends or family and start hiking some of Texas' great nature places!
via SportsDay