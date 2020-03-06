Michael J. Fox And Christopher Lloyd Reunited At A Charity Event

There’s nothing better than seeing our favorite actors getting together again for a photo op.

On Wednesday evening, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research hosted its annual charity Poker Night event. Several celebrities were in attendance including Fox himself. One celebrity guest that stood out the most was actor Christopher Lloyd.

Both stars from the ‘Back To The Future’ trilogy were reacquainted with one anther. Each star took to social media to share photos of their small reunion. Lloyd wrote,"Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night," while Fox posted, "All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!"

Can you think of a more iconic duo?

Via: Movie Web