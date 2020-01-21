This Texas Donut Shop Is Now Selling Baby Yoda Donuts

Strong with the force, these are donuts.

The Mandalorian has been out on Disney+ long enough for us to talk about the biggest surprise from the series, the cute child we all call Baby Yoda.

It took Disney sometime before they could release merchandise of Baby Yoda, but that didn’t stop everyone else from getting a leg up on the retail giant and start making their own.

Hurts Donuts down in Katy, Texas has gone as far as making Baby Yoda shaped donuts. They’re calling these unique donuts "Baby Douh-Da" and they look just like the breakout star of The Mandalorian, big ears and all.

According to a store representative these donuts can only be purchased upon special order.

Via: My San Antonio